Is a Selena Gomez and Niall Horan collaboration in the works?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeart, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

Do Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have a collaboration in the works?

At the moment, it doesn’t seem to be the case but based on a response that the former boy-bander gave a fan on Tuesday, its seems like the duet could potentially happen sooner rather than later.

Alongside a picture of Selena and Niall pictured together, a fan tweeted, “niall, what do you think about with a collab with selena gomez? you both will smash it.”

The One Directioner replied, “Ready when Sel is.”

niall, what do you think about with a collab with selena gomez? you both will smash it pic.twitter.com/Wp78MFjRFR — pri²⁸ 🇨🇱 (@ineffabIelwt) June 16, 2020

The response has garnered nearly 25,000 likes and over 5,000 retweets in almost 24 hours so it’s clearly something that the fans want to see. And now, it seems they are halfway to getting it to actually happen with Niall on board.

Whether these two will actually get together in the studio is a different story, but only time will tell… Never say never.