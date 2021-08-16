Is Adele building a massive mansion in London?

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Following reports that Adele recently purchased her LA neighbor Nicole Richie‘s home for more than $7 million, a British tabloid reports that the star is about to build a huge mansion in London.

The Mirror claims it’s seen the plans for the home in the fashionable neighborhood of Kensington, which will be created by connecting two existing homes. The paper claims Adele bought those two homes for more than $15 million and is now spending close to three million to connect them.

The new home, claims the paper, will have a master bedroom that alone measures 1,000 square feet, which is twice the size of the average London apartment. The bedroom will take up the entire first floor of the four-floor property, which will also include a two-car garage, a big playroom for Adele’s eight-year-old son, a yard with a barbecue area and more.

In addition to the house she just bought from Nicole Richie, Adele also owns two more LA properties on that same street.

Lately, Adele’s been seen out and about in New York with her reported new boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.

