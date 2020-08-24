Is AJ McLean getting buff for 'Dancing with the Stars'?

ABC/Image Group LA

Is a Backstreet Boy headed for the ballroom?

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that AJ McLean is joining Dancing with the Stars for its new season, premiering on September 14 and hosted by Tyra Banks.

The full lineup of celebrities won’t officially be announced until Wednesday, September 2 on Good Morning America. But AJ has been hinting that something big — and physically demanding — is in the works for him.

In an Instagram video Monday, the singer told fans that he’s been on a strict diet and rigorous workout regimen with trainer Bobby Strong.

“He’s been a huge asset in my transformation, trying to get myself prepared and ready for what’s to come in the next few weeks,” he said of Strong.

“A lot of surprises coming from me,” he added. “I can’t tell you guys exactly what yet but I’m doing this for two reasons. One, to get in the best shape of my life, and to be healthy and to be happy, physically, mentally, and emotionally. And there’s something else coming up. Can’t tell you what it is but believe me, you’ll know why based on that.”

AJ’s BSB bandmate Nick Carter previously appeared on DWTS and took second place in season 21.

The 29th season of Dancing with the Stars debuts September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.