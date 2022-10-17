Is Billie Eilish dating The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford?

ABC

Billie Eilish may have a new beau. Paparazzi caught her holding hands with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford.

TMZ reports Billie was palling around with the “Sweater Weather” singer at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, and obviously, this has sparked some dating rumors. The two were seen leaving a maze hand-in-hand — a moment fans like @ghoulishjen on TikTok caught on video.

In addition, Jesse and Billie, as well her brother FINNEAS, all took to their socials to share photos of them hanging out at the theme park.

The posts have since caused fans to go digging; a few pointed out Billie was photographed with Jesse all the way back in August. Others found photos from 2017 — when Billie was around 15 — of the two at a Halloween party.

It’s uncertain how long these two have been a couple — or if they’re seriously dating at all — but fans are outraged over the 11-year age difference between the two singers.

Jesse is 31, while Billie is 20 — and fans have a big problem with that. The 2017 photos have only added more fuel for their outrage. Meanwhile, other fans have pointed out Billie is now an adult and is capable of making decisions for herself.

Despite the controversy, neither singer has responded to reports of their alleged relationship. Billie is notoriously private with her dating life, so it is unknown if she will ever confirm or deny the rumors.

