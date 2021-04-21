ABC

Is Billie Eilish teasing new music?

The “bad guy” singer is sending fans into a frenzy with a recent Instagram post cryptically captioned, “Things are comingggg.”

As for what those “things” might be, fans are hoping that we’ll soon be getting news on Eilish’s next album, the sophomore follow-up to her massive 2019 debut, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? In a post last December, Eilish teased that she’s “got announcements to make” and “some s*** to put out.”

Since WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP dropped, Eilish has released the singles “everything i wanted,” “my future” and “Therefore I Am,” as well as her James Bond theme “No Time to Die.” She also teamed up with Spanish artist Rosalía for the song “Lo Vas a Olvidar.”

