Is Joshua Bassett shading Olivia Rodrigo in his new songs?

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Joshua Bassett, the subject of Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR album, has apparently released his musical response to being labeled a “traitor.”

Joshua and Olivia reportedly dated in 2019 after meeting on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Olivia alleged through her songs that he had “talked” with their co-star, Sabrina Carpenter, while they were an item and ran off to date her two weeks after they called it quits.

Well, Joshua has apparently responded with a few songs of his own, which he released Friday: “Crisis,” “Secret” and “Set Me Free.”

“Crisis” contains some juicy lyrics, such as, “And if you get to tell your truth, then so do I/ And it’s cool if you want me to play the bad guy” and “Half the [stuff] you’re saying’s only half-true/ Messin’ with my life as a career move.”

In “Set Me Free,” Joshua sings about wanting his scorned lover to move on, and asks, “Why do I have to hurt for you to feel okay?” The single also contains the pointed lyric, “I don’t recognize you, not anymore/ You’re not the love that I fell for.”

“Secret” finds Joshua hinting that he was cheated on and even references some of Olivia’s songs, such as “Pulled into your driveway again/ We kissed, but it felt different” and “I rеally hope you had your fun, good for you foolin’ everyone/ You had me tricked for sixteen months.”

While Joshua hasn’t explicitly said these songs are about Olivia, he appears to have left just enough breadcrumbs to make fans think that, maybe, we don’t know the full story of what happened between the two.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.