Is Katy Perry going to drop a collab with Megan Thee Stallion?

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry looks like she wants a hot girl summer. The “Roar” singer has put it out there that she wants to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion.

Katy shared a clip of Meg declaring during a recent live video, “Respect Katy Perry, b****!” The rapper was vibing to Katy’s 2009 hit “Thinking of You” before grabbing a can of hairspray and singing loudly into it like a microphone.

“OMG lez duet ily Meg THEE katycat,” Katy gushed in the caption of the video, which included a kissy face emoji.

It wasn’t long before the “Savage” rapper responded, firing back with three flame emojis and a definitive, “Omg yes hot girl Katy ! Let’s do a song.”

The two artists have yet to collaborate, so this would be their first song together. Neither are strangers to crossover collabs, with Katy dominating the radio in 2013 with her Juicy J track, “Dark Horse,” while Meg has teamed with Dua Lipa and Maroon 5 for the respective hits “Sweetest Pie” and “Beautiful Mistakes.”

