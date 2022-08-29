Is Megan Thee Stallion appearing in ﻿’She-Hulk: Attorney at Law﻿’?

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil and — apparently — Megan Thee Stallion.

You heard right, the “Body” rapper is rumored to be joining the MCU for an unspecified role in the breakout Disney+ hit series.

P-Valley actor J. Alphonse Nicholson spoke to New York magazine’s The Cut and hinted toward Meg’s acting chops. The rapper auditioned for the role of Mercedes in the drama series, which went to actress Brandee Evans, and she previously performed with Nicholson.

“You could see her in a period piece, whether she’s playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she’s in a futuresque sci-fi film,” he began. “And she’s out here whooping a** and fighting on some Marvel stuff.”

The Cut ﻿seemed to confirm Meg will appear in ﻿She-Hulk﻿ and that she’ll star in A24’s musical comedy F***ing Identical Twins ﻿that also stars Nathan Lane and Bowen Yang.

The Grammy winner said of her acting ventures, “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

Unfortunately, neither Meg nor representatives for Marvel confirmed if she will also be hulking out in the MCU.

Rumors that the “Savage” rapper was heading to the MCU first surfaced in March, when stunt actress ﻿Marché Day told STUNT POC Megan will make a cameo in the series. Apparently the rapper needed a stunt double for “utility stunts.” The article has since been deleted, but portions of it are available to view on ScreenRant.

It is unknown at this time what part Megan will seemingly play nor when an episode featuring her will air.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

