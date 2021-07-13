Is Olivia Rodrigo’s TV job preventing her from touring?

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo may be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet right now, but it may be a while before you see her on tour.

Industry sources tell Billboard that Olivia’s TV commitments on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are preventing her from hitting the road and performing her songs live. The show is currently in its second season and could potentially be renewed for a third.

While Olivia could conceivably sell out arenas as this point in her career, promoters are reportedly holding spring 2022 tour dates in 3,000-to-5,000-seat venues for her, so she can get some live experience before she graduates to bigger ones. She’s only had two major live performances so far: at the BRIT Awards and on Saturday Night Live, both this past May.

Insiders say tickets for those 2022 tour dates could go on sale this fall.

Reps for Disney and Olivia’s record company declined to comment to Billboard.

