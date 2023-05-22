“It meant everything”: Vin Diesel, other O.G. ‘Fast’ stars on Meadow Walker’s ‘Fast X’ cameo

Elianto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The 10th film in the Fast and Furious saga is currently revving up moviegoers, particularly overseas, but for star and producer Vin Diesel and his co-stars, the movie has something box office tickets can’t buy.

As reported, Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast franchise star Paul Walker, makes a cameo in the movie, and Diesel tells People that meant the world to him. “It did something to my soul, to see her want to honor her father and to contribute in her own way to his life’s work,” the actor explains, adding, “It meant everything.”

Vin and Walker’s co-star Michelle Rodriguez added, “It’s everything to us because [Paul’s] memory is never going to die within the franchise, so as long as we’re doing it, we have to maintain that, [keeping his] energy alive.”

Jordana Brewster, another original F&F vet, said the 24-year-old model and actress is “woven into the fabric forever,” adding, “To have her be on set and work her butt off was really, really inspiring.”

Paul Walker died at 40 as a passenger in a fiery high-speed car accident along with his friend, the vehicle’s driver, Roger Rodas, on November 30, 2013.

Fast X is now the number one movie in America, meaning Diesel now has the #1 and #2 movies in theaters, thanks to his role as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Incidentally, his Guardians co-star Chris Pratt pulled off the same feat in the previous weeks, when Guardians topped the charts ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, for which he voiced the titular plumber.

