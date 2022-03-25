“It was humiliating”: Britney Spears details being body-shamed by her father

James Devaney/WireImage

Britney Spears is again sharing what she says she experienced during her conservatorship — this time, about how her father, Jamie Spears, would allegedly insult her body.

“I’ve never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life during the years in my conservatorship,” Britney explained on Instagram. “[Y]es I do care and anyone would if you saw yourself the way I have … my dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … It was humiliating !!!”

“When my family sent me to that place the main thing that hurt me was the medicine they put me on,” she continued. “It made me stupid and sad and I gained so much weight … I felt ugly, angry and mean therefore I was just that !!! The manipulation behind my family’s scheme in subjecting me as if I had done something wrong… is cruel !!!”

Britney says she’s now teaching herself to no longer worry about her physical appearance, adding, “I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to.”

Britney said she’s also speaking out about current beauty standards –“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles … I was thinking about getting a boob job” — and about seeing “the biggest stars getting facials” and noting how they feel pressure to say their photos are filter-free.

“I know she’s beautiful !!! I’ve seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she’s natural,” Britney said, which opened her eyes that she also feels pressure to do the same thing.

Britney also showed how a glamour shot of her was photoshopped to make her look thinner and younger, as if to tell fans not to believe everything they see.

