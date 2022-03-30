It’s back and better than ever! Top Gun: Maverick

One of the most classic and iconic films from our generation is coming out with a sequel very soon! Who could ever forget such classic lines as “I feel the need, the need for speed.” or “You can be my wingman anytime.” How about this hot scene “Take me to bed or lose me forever!” That’s right, May 27th, 2022 Top Gun is coming out with a sequel, Top Gun: Maverick! Yep, you betcha, originally set to release in 2019 but was pushed back due to the pandemic, Paramount Pictures is bringing Maverick, Goose, Iceman and the rest of the freedom fighting loveable gang to a theater near you. We’re extremely excited and covered it on the show and you can watch the trailer right here!