It's official: AJ McLean joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

ABC/Image Group LA

Get ready to “Rock Your Body” on this season of Dancing with the Stars, because Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is heading to the ballroom!

The boy band member is bringing his “Larger Than Life” dance moves to the iconic dance floor for season 29 of the show, which has already named all the pro dancers and one other contestant, The Bachelorette‘s Kaitlyn Bristowe.

McLean said his daughters, ages 3 and 7, are looking forward to seeing their dad compete.

“They are stoked — especially my oldest,” he said live on Good Morning America Thursday. “She’s been doing competitive dance now for the last two years and my youngest is obviously trying to follow in her big sis’ footsteps, so they’re both just elated. “It’s going to be awesome for them to watch daddy cutting a jig on TV.”

Earlier this week, AJ teased he was getting in shape for something big and many speculated he was prepping for DWTS.

This isn’t the first time a Backstreet Boy has taken his dancing skills to the TV stage. Five years ago, Nick Carter joined the show and even won second place.

In a video message shared with GMA, Carter offered words of encouragement for his pal.

“If there’s anybody that can get the Mirrorball, it’s definitely you,” Carter said.

The highly-anticipated upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, with new host Tyra Banks, premieres on September 14 on ABC.

By Angeline Jane Bernabe

