It’s Tax Day – but this time the government is paying us!

Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS activated a website today where you can check on the status of your payment!

It’s here: http://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

You can also confirm how you want to be paid (direct deposit or check) and enter your bank account information for direct deposit purposes.

If you do not file taxes for whatever reasons, there is also a portal for you to find information here: https://www.freefilefillableforms.com/#/fd/EconomicImpactPayment

The government began sending out payments this week. Most adults who earned up to $75,000 will see a $1,200 payout. Married couples who made up to $150,000 can expect to get $2,400. Parents will get payments of $500 per child.