J-Hope releases entire tracklist for debut ‘Jack in the Box’ album

J-Hope of BTS is gearing up for the launch of his solo career. To further hype up fans for his upcoming debut album, he released the entire track list for Jack in the Box.

The album, which arrives July 15, will have 10 songs. J-Hope further revealed that the previously released song “More,” as well as the album’s final track, “Arson,” are the “main tracks that act as anchors in this album, conveying the core message that penetrates the whole album,” per a press release.

His label, HYBE, explained further of the first track, “‘MORE’ is an old-school hip-hop track that sings J-Hope’s flame-like aspirations and pure passion to get out there and show the world there is much more to him.”

As for “Arson,” the song embodies the singer “encountering the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take.”

In order, the album’s track list goes: “Intro,” “Pandora’s Box,” “MORE,” “STOP,” “Equal Sign,” “Music Box: Reflection,” “What if…,” “Safety Zone,” “Future” and “Arson.”

Jack in the Box will be available to stream and purchase across all platforms starting July 15.

BTS is currently on break as the group explores solo careers. It is not known when they will reassemble as a septet, but all of them have promised that the hiatus is only temporary.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.