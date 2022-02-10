Jack Antonoff says Damon Albarn’s Taylor Swift comments reflect “Trumpian approach of just making things up”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Antonoff has further responded to Damon Albarn‘s comments on Taylor Swift, likening the Blur frontman’s assertion that the pop star “doesn’t write her own songs” to a “Trumpian approach of just making things up.”

Speaking to Consequence’s The What podcast, Antonoff calls Albarn’s remarks, which he made during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, “completely absurd and everyone knows that.”

“You’re talking about one of the greatest songwriters of our generation who has her name as the only name on many songs,” Antonoff says of Swift. “You don’t need me to explain it; it’s fact.”

“I don’t care if Damon Albarn or anyone likes or doesn’t like something, but to unequivocally make a statement that isn’t true, that you actually have no idea about, and not to get to deep on it, but isn’t that kind of everything that’s wrong with our world at the moment?” he added. “People talking about s*** that they have no clue about?”

Following the LA Times interview — during which Albarn also dismissed the idea of Swift “co-writing” songs, which he said “doesn’t count” — the “Shake It Off” artist tweeted, “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging.”

“You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing,” Swift added. Antonoff, who’s long worked with Swift as a producer, also commented, “I’ve never met Damon Albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in.”

Albarn soon apologized “unreservedly and unconditionally,” claiming his comments were “reduced to clickbait.”

“The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting,” he said. “I hope you understand.”

