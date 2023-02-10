Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott share their expectations for Rihanna’s halftime performance

PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo,Frito-Lay North America

Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott say they have high expectations for Rihanna and what she will do at her Super Bowl halftime show.

Both chatted with ﻿Billboard ﻿about their excitement for Sunday’s performance, with Missy detailing, “I expect nothing less than the best from Rihanna.” Missy performed in the 2015 halftime show with Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz.

“When Rihanna steps out she will most definitely give 200 percent,” the rapper predicted. “I know she’s working hard and I can’t wait to see it. I know it’s going to be incredible.”

Speaking of her show-stopping halftime performance from nearly a decade ago, Missy reflected, “Doing the Super Bowl is amazing because I don’t think there’s a bigger platform of people that are watching you … I was on a high.”

Harlow also has high expectations for Rihanna, adding, “Sheesh. I mean, what an icon … I can’t wait to see what she’s got planned. I know it’s going to be show-stopping.”

“It’s amazing to have someone that’s such a legend still fully relevant and completely important to what’s going on at the moment. I think Rihanna’s incredible,” he continued.

When asked what songs he most wants to hear from Rih, the rapper responded, “The whole catalog. Everything.”

Jack and Missy will technically appear at the Super Bowl — in a Doritos commercial with Sir Elton John.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.