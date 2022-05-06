Jack Harlow calls homophobia directed at Lil Nas X a “totally inappropriate reaction”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jack Harlow is standing against the hatred his industry directs at Lil Nas X, who is openly gay. The “First Class” rapper admits hip hop has a problem with homophobia and needs to evolve.

Speaking to The Guardian, Harlow spoke about working with the Grammy winner, whom he called a “boundary pusher” on their 2021 hit “Industry Baby.”

The music video contains imagery ﻿that celebrates Lil Nas X’s sexuality, but including those scenes sparked controversy among conservatives and those within the hip hop industry.

“The totally inappropriate reaction to him lets you know that we still have some progress to be made,” said Harlow. “And you hear it in passing; there’s still some homophobia going on.”

The “Nail Tech” rapper is proud to call Lil Nas X a friend and knows the struggles he’s enduring now is paving the way for a kinder, more inclusive world. “He’s taking the hit that artists won’t have to take in the future. That’s what makes him a hero,” said Harlow.

He released his album Come Home The Kids Miss You on Friday and noted he has learned a lot since dropping his 2020 debut album, That’s What They All Say.

“In the last year or two, I’ve started to add more personality back in. I think it started to be more compelling,” Harlow said of his new music.

