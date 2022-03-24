Jack Harlow teams with KFC to showcase his Kentucky-fried favorites

Courtesy KFC

Jack Harlow is the latest celebrity to team up with a major fast-food chain. He’s partnered with KFC to highlight his menu favorites.

According to a press release, the “Industry Baby” rapper — a Kentucky native who says he grew up eating KFC — has curated a brand-new menu stuffed with his go-to items, which include “The Spicy KFC Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Extra Crispy Tenders, a side of Mac & Cheese and of course, KFC’s famous biscuits,” according to a press release. His menu, which is available now, is called Jack’s Kentucky Fried Favorites.

Jack even met with KFC’s head chef, ﻿Chris Scott, to learn how the menu items are made and enjoy the “whole KFC experience.” Photos taken from the visit show Jack smiling as he poses in front of some new portraits of him that now hang at KFC headquarters.

“Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice. I’ve begun traveling the world and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I’m from,” the Grammy nominee said. “I’m excited to align myself with something that started in Kentucky, but resonates all over the globe.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.