Jack Harlow to star in remake of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

Jack Harlow is going from starring in music videos to starring in a feature film — one that’s a remake of a beloved ’90s comedy.

Deadline reports that the “Nail Tech” rapper will be featured in a remake of the 1992 Woody Harrelson/Wesley Snipes film White Men Can’t Jump. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall are writing the script for the new movie, which will be directed by Charles Kidd III, aka Calmatic.

Jack will play the Woody Harrelson role of a street basketball hustler who teams up with his one-time rival, played by Snipes, to make even more money. The Snipes role is currently being cast, as is the role that Rosie Perez originated in the film: the Jeopardy-obsessed girlfriend of the character Jack is playing.

But can Jack jump in real life? Apparently so: He showed off his skills on the court during the recent NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game. And according to Deadline, he can act, too: Even though it was his first-ever movie audition, he impressed everyone so much that he immediately landed the role.

The rapper will film the movie around his scheduled late-May headlining gig at the Forecastle Festival in his home state of Kentucky.

