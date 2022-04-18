Jack Harlow’s “First Class” tops the ‘﻿Billboard’﻿ Hot 100

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Cold Stone Creamery

Jack Harlow is number one on the Billboard Hot 100. His song “First Class” debuted atop the chart on Monday.

“First Class,” which dropped April 8, samples ﻿Fergie﻿’s own number-one hit song, 2007’s “Glamorous,” and now becomes the second song of 2022 to debut atop the chart. Harlow dethroned last week’s chart-topper, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was,” which also premiered in the number-one spot and now sits at #2.

Harlow also beats another record Harry previously set: biggest streaming week of the year. Fans streamed “First Class” a jaw-dropping 54.6 million times, compared to “As It Was,” which amassed an impressive 43.8 million streams the week prior.

The streaming numbers for “First Class” are the best for any song in over six months. The last song to do better was Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” which fans streamed 67.3 million times in a single week.

“First Class” — which, interestingly, is only the fourth song with “first” in its title to top the Billboard chart — teases what’s to come on Harlow’s sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The studio effort comes out in a few weeks, arriving on May 6.

This marks Harlow’s second chart topper, his first being “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X, which rose to the top last October. The new track is also Harlow’s second leader on Billboard‘s Streaming Songs chart — again, his first being “Industry Baby.”

