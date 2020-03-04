James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ release postponed until November

If you were excited to see the new James Bond film, No Time To Die in April … you’re gonna have to wait until November!

With all the caution and concern surrounding the coronavirus, MGM, Universal and film producers have decided to push the release until November 2020!

We’re not exactly sure what the logic behind delaying the film was, but we can assume with a movie that huge you want an equally huge turnout. So if people are less inclined to be out and about, the film could take a pretty big hit at the box office.

Read the official tweet below: