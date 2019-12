Back in the 90s and early 2000s, boy bands were all the rage! And even then they made a comeback later in the 2000s!

In a sketch for The Late Late Show, James Corden, Zac Braff, Charlie Puth, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Josh Peck join forces to create the newest boy band, Boyz II Menorah! And the their hit single is title, “A Week and a Day!”

Watch the music video below:



BONUS: Check out this sweet wall calendar!