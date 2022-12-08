James Gunn on DC heroes’ cinematic fates: “We know we are not going to make every person happy”

Warner Bros. Discovery

In a lengthy Twitter thread Thursday, James Gunn responded to a widely covered Hollywood Reporter story about his and partner Peter Safran‘s reported “blueprint” for getting Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Comics-based universe back on track.

The trade put forth that a third Wonder Woman film from director Patty Jenkins had been scrapped. While the 2017 original starring Gal Gadot was a hit, its 2020 follow-up, Wonder Woman 1984, was decidedly not, both with critics and at the box office.

The trade also hinted a sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel, including a much-hyped return of Henry Cavill as Superman, might not take flight after all. Its ties to the disappointing receipts for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Black Adam — which teased Cavill’s return — were cited.

Guardians of the Galaxy veteran Gunn began by saying of the story, “… some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not.”

He continues, “Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period…But, in the end, the drawbacks of that…were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not.”

Gunn added, “We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.