James Taylor & Jackson Browne reschedule their US tour for this summer

Last January, James Taylor and Jackson Browne announced a joint U.S. tour to take place in May of 2020. Of course, it had to be canceled due to COVID-19, so it was postponed to May of this year. However, now the trek has been rescheduled again. The good news is that it’ll actually take place this year, rather than 2022.

The tour, featuring James and his All-Star Band, with Browne as a special guest, gets underway July 29 in Chicago and runs through August 28 in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Then James heads to Canada for a tour with his pal Bonnie Raitt, which is set to begin September 12 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, before returning to the U.S. with more dates with Jackson starting October 16 in New Orleans. Those shows wrap up November 1 in San Diego. Visit Taylor’s website for the full list of dates.

“[We] want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters,” Taylor and Browne say in a statement.

“We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert,” they continue.

“Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state,” James and Jackson add. “We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”

By Andrea Dresdale

