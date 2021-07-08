Jamie Lynn Spears asks to be left alone amid sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship controversy

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

As Britney Spears‘ conservatorship controversy grows, her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, issued another plea asking the singer’s fans to leave her alone.

Jamie Lynn, 30, first broke her silence regarding her big sister’s conservatorship last month in a series of Instagram stories, where she said, “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.”

Despite her remarks, fans continued to accuse the Zoey 101 alum of profiting from her big sister’s legal situation and being complacent about the conservatorship. Those accusations intensified following a New Yorker article, published July 3, that claimed Jamie Lynn and other members of her family “have all spent years on [Britney’s] payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her.”

Members of the Spears family have yet to publicly react to the New Yorker report. However, on Tuesday, Jamie Lynn received some vindication when the British tabloid Daily Mail issued a counter claim about her, stating in its headline, “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life… after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on singer’s payroll.”

The Nickelodeon star took a snapshot of the article and shared it to her stories, captioning the post, “Facts….now leave my broke-a** alone.”

Since Britney asked to end her 13-year conservatorship last month and leveled serious accusations against her conservators and members of her family, Jamie Lynn began limiting what she posts on social media. She also disabled comments across her accounts.

