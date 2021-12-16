Jamie Spears’ attorney shuts down claims he is “bullying and attacking” Britney Spears

Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, recently issued a blistering statement against Jamie Spears, saying he is “bullying and attacking his daughter.” In response, Jamie’s attorney, ﻿Alex Weingarten﻿, told ABC Audio that Rosengart is using the pop star “to promote himself and keep his name in the papers.”

The statements follow Britney’s previous claims that her father “and three men” forced her to be interviewed by Diane Sawyer in 2004, following her breakup with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Attorney Weingarten responded to Britney’s claims, saying, “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer” because “He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved.”

He added, “Jamie loves Britney very much” and “hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

Rosengart said in a statement to Variety, “Rather than bullying and attacking his daughter, even as he claims to ‘love’ her, it would be far more appropriate for Mr. Spears and his lawyer to focus on answering the following fundamental questions” about alleged conservatorship misconduct, such as mismanagement of funds and unauthorized surveillance.

Attorney Weingarten tells ABC Audio Rosengart’s statement is “ridiculous.”

“We made a statement that ‘Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.’ How is that bullying or attacking anyone?” he said. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Rosengart is attempting to use Britney to promote himself and keep his name in the papers.”

Britney’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated last month. However, she’s locked in a new legal battle after claims surfaced about Jamie and Tri Star Sports and Entertainment allegedly bugging her home without her knowledge.

