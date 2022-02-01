Janet Jackson documentary scores big ratings as her albums take over iTunes

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Janet Jackson‘s Lifetime/A&E documentary took “Control” of a lot of people’s TV screens this past weekend.

The two-part doc scored the best ratings for a non-fiction premiere on cable since ESPN’s The Last Dance in 2020, and the best ratings for a Lifetime non-fiction show since 2019’s Surviving R. Kelly. It was also the most social program for Lifetime since Surviving R. Kelly, sparking 1.1 million social media interactions.

And the documentary sent viewers rushing to download her music, too. Three of her albums — Control, Design of a Decade and Rhythm Nation — hit the top 10 on the iTunes U.S. chart, and she had a total of eight albums in the chart’s top 20 overall. Janet’s music videos took all top 10 spots on the U.S. Pop Videos iTunes download charts as well.

Lifetime will re-air the documentary this Friday, February 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on VOD, aetv.com and mylifetime.com.

