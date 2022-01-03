Janet Jackson Lifetime documentary gets Jan. 28 release date; watch extended trailer now

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“It’s just something that needs to be done.” That’s the answer Janet Jackson gives as to why she’s allowing an in-depth look into her life and her career in a new extended trailer for the two-night Lifetime special, Janet.

The special now also has a premiere date: January 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

In the trailer, we see stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott, Regina King and other famous fans and colleagues comment on Janet, and the star herself talking about her childhood, her life in the spotlight, and the pressures that come with having the last name “Jackson.”

At one point, Janet also admits she felt her own career was affected by the allegations against her late brother, Michael Jackson: “Guilty by association, because that’s what they call it, right?” she notes.

Janet, which is co-produced by Janet and Randy Jackson, is described as an “intimate, honest and unfiltered look” at the superstar’s “untold story,” and the “definitive story on Janet Jackson” that leaves “no stone unturned.”

