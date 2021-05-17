Janet Jackson memorabilia sells for more than $4 million to buyers including Kim Kardashian

Janet Jackson’s “Scream” ensemble/Courtesy Julien’s Auctions

Janet Jackson‘s possessions were “All for You” this past weekend — for a price — and fans shelled out more than $4 million buying them.

Janet’s sale of memorabilia, clothing and other items via Julien’s Auctions brought $4.4 million, including the buyer’s premium, a rep for Julien’s tells ABC Audio. With nearly 100% of the lots sold above asking price, the auction makes Janet one of the most collectible living stars of all time.

One of Janet’s outfits from “Scream,” the iconic music video she made with her brother, Michael Jackson, sold for a staggering $125,000 — 31 times its original estimate.

Her Rhythm Nation jacket, cap and gloves brought $81,250, more than 20 times the original estimate, while her signature silver hoop earring with a key on it — which she wore during the end of the Control era and on the 1990 Rhythm Nation tour — sold for $43,750, 11 times more than estimated.

The auction attracted a celebrity buyer in Kim Kardashian, who paid $25,000 for the outfit Janet wore in the video for “If.“

Among other top-sellers: Janet’s 1956 Chevy 3100 Cameo pickup truck went for $112,500, while her 2003 Aston Martin V-12 Vanquish Coupe went for $70,400. An outfit worn on her Velvet Rope tour brought $37,500, while the outfit she wore for her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction went for $32,000.

A portion of the auction proceeds went to the charity Compassion International. On Sunday, which was her birthday, Janet herself made a surprise virtual visit to the auction, telling bidders, “You have made this so special for me this birthday, thank you so much. And thank you all for participating in this auction and thank you for supporting one of my favorite charities.”

