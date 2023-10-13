Janet Jackson to headline 2023 World AIDS Day Concert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson will soon be hitting the stage again.

This time, the iconic singer will join the AIDS Healthcare Foundation as the headliner for its 2023 World AIDS Day concert.

Kicking off at the NRG Arena in Houston on December 1, according to Billboard, the Grammy winner will perform a full-length show in support of the organizations efforts to raise awareness for HIV/AIDS.

Joining Jackson as a speaker at the event will be award-winning choreographer Debbie Allen and actor Blair Underwood, who’ll be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’m so honored to be receiving this gracious award by AHF,” Underwood in a statement, per Billboard. “We have had a long-standing partnership in the fight against HIV/AIDS, and there is still more work to be done.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased on Ticketmaster starting October 16, with proceeds from the World AIDS Day concert benefiting HIV/AIDS awareness.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.