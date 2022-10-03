Janet Jackson to release deluxe edition of ﻿’The Velvet Rope’

Virgin Records America

New music from the legendary Janet Jackson is on the way.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Jackson’s sixth studio album, The Velvet Rope, the five-time Grammy winner will release a deluxe version on October 7, the same day it was released in 1997.

The two-part deluxe version will be comprised of an A side — the album’s 23 original tracks, along with two bonus tracks — and a B side of 13 remixes. Ten of the tracks will be new to streaming services.

In tandem with the release, remastered HD videos of tracks from The Velvet Rope, including “Go Deep,” “I Get Lonely,” “You,” “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” and “Together Again [Deeper Remix],” will be available on Jackson’s official YouTube page.

Originally produced by Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Jackson, The Velvet Rope debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and turned out multiple #1 hits, as well as a Grammy Award for “Got ’Til It’s Gone” ft. Q-Tip & Joni Mitchell.

The Velvet Rope: Deluxe Edition arrives October 7 and is available for presave on major streaming services.

