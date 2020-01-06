January 6: Smarter Than Staci?!

January 6: Smarter Than Staci?!

Posted by: Grant Wenkstern January 6, 2020 9 Views

Each day Staci takes on a KS95 listener to see who’s smarter. Hutch asks 5 questions – if Staci gets more correct, they take caller 9 for the daily prize. If the Smarter Than Staci contestant gets more correct, he/she wins the daily prize. Think you’re smarter than Staci?

About Grant Wenkstern

© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only