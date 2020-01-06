January 6: Smarter Than Staci?!

Each day Staci takes on a KS95 listener to see who’s smarter. Hutch asks 5 questions – if Staci gets more correct, they take caller 9 for the daily prize. If the Smarter Than Staci contestant gets more correct, he/she wins the daily prize. Think you’re smarter than Staci?
About Grant Wenkstern
Related Articles
January 2: Smarter Than Staci?
January 2, 2020
December 31: Smarter Than Staci? The last one of the decade!
December 31, 2019
December 27/30: Smarter Than Staci? Staci vs Hutch!
December 30, 2019