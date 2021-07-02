Jason Derulo admits he thought his baby son’s birth would be “a little harder” than it was

Martin Depict

Granted, Jason Derulo isn’t the one who actually gave birth to his first child, son Jason King, back in May. But he tells Access Hollywood that he was impressed by how easy it seemed for the person who did: his girlfriend, Jena Frumes.

“I was in the trenches. I was there, and I was ready…mentally ready, and it didn’t take as long as I thought it would!” Jason admits. “Like, she got him out! Honestly, maybe it’s just her level of fitness, but it wasn’t that crazy. And I was like, ‘I’m pretty sure it’s supposed to be a little harder than this!'”

Jason praises Jena as a “superhero,” adding, “Sometimes I look at her, it’ll be like three in the morning and I’ll be like, ‘How is she doing this?’ It’s incredible.”

Jason’s latest single is a collaboration with Tesher called “Jalebi Baby.” He also says he’s releasing a new single in two weeks called “Acapulco.”

