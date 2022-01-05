Jason Derulo attacks two men in Las Vegas after being called “Usher”

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CATS

Jason Derulo got into a bit of a tussle in Las Vegas, attacking two men after one cursed him out and referred to him as “Usher,” as seen in video footage.

The incident went down early Tuesday morning and video obtained by TMZ shows the “Savage Love” singer walking through Aria Resort & Casino when a man off camera is heard shouting, “Hey Usher! F*** you b****!” Derulo then flew over to the man and began throwing punches as bodyguards and several others are seen trying to break up the scuffle.

It is unclear whether the victim genuinely mistook Derulo for Usher, who currently has a Las Vegas residency, or if it was just a dig at Derulo.

Las Vegas police tell ABC News, “The altercation started when the suspect, identified as Jason Derulo, committed a battery against two individuals. The victims did not want to press charges against Derulo, who was trespassed from the property.”

Since the victims did not press charges, no police report was taken and Derulo was not cited or arrested.

