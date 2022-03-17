Jason Derulo drops new TikTok-inspired song, “Ayo Girl (Fayahh Beat)”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL

Jason Derulo is out with new music and we have TikTok to thank for it. The singer teamed with Robinson and Rema for the all new track “Ayo Girl (Fayahh Beat),” out now.

Rema created the “Fayahh” beat last year and it quickly took over the video-sharing app as more TikTokers used it to soundtrack their videos. The sound also sparked several challenges, ranging from belly dancing to comedic content. Now, it serves as the backbone of Jason’s new single.

“Afrobeats reignited my obsession for music,” he said in a statement. “That’s why I was so excited to create this song alongside Robinson and Rema. I hope y’all love it as much as I do.”

Said Rema of his unexpected collab, “Jason reached out to me to be on the record so of course I had to pull up. We met up in the studio and caught a vibe. I hopped in the booth to bring my energy to it and we created a great song.”

The track is available to stream and purchase now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.