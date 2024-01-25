Jason Derulo, Michael Bublé release fiery new track, “Spicy Margarita”

Atlantic Records

Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé have joined forces on a new single just in time for National Spicy Margarita Day on Friday.

Their first collaboration together, “Spicy Margarita,” is available now. The track samples Dean Martin’s “Sway,” which Michael first covered over 20 years ago on his debut album, BaBalu.

“Michael’s music has been a major part of my life. So, I played him ‘Spicy Margarita’, and he jumped on it immediately,” Jason said in a statement. “His version was unbelievable. It was exactly what I envisioned. It has a Latin feel with a little Brazilian funk. I’m really excited for everyone to hear it.”

Michael said the root of what he loves to do fits perfectly with what Jason is creating musically.

“Mixing the old school standards with a more modern pop sound was only a matter of time, and I knew if anyone was going to get it, it would be Jason,” Michael said. “Right away I was excited, and then I listened to the demo and was blown away. I’m thrilled for everyone to finally hear ‘Spicy Margarita’ and hope you love it as much as we do.”

Jason first announced the collaboration when he revealed the extensive list of guest stars on his upcoming record, Nu King, out on February 16. The new album will feature 17 guest collaborators, including Adam Levine, Meghan Trainor and Nicki Minaj.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.