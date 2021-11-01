Jason Derulo reveals baby son’s face in Halloween pic with estranged girlfriend

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL

In September, Jason Derulo announced in a now-deleted tweet that he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes, the mother of his baby son Jason King, were breaking up. But all three were together in a cozy family Halloween pic, which revealed baby Jason’s face for the first time.

In their Instagram post, Jason and Jena are seen wearing Superman costumes, and then baby Jason pops into the picture, also wearing a Superman costume. They swing him back and forth as he drools adorably, and then Jason’s dog Ice joins in on the fun.

It’s not clear what the status of Jason and Jena’s relationship is, currently; they were also seen on October 17 having lunch together. But even if they haven’t reunited, the two seem to have figured out a way to co-parent successfully.

Jason and Jena, who had been dating since the beginning of the pandemic last year, welcomed baby Jason this past May.

