Jason Derulo teams with Adam Levine for new song, "Lifestyle"

Jason Derulo had a great 2020. Not only did he top the charts with his song “Savage Love,” but he also became the most-followed artist on TikTok. Now he’s kicking off 2021 with something very unexpected: a collaboration with Adam Levine.

Jason posted the artwork for the new song on Instagram and captioned it, “I’m excited to announce ‘Lifestyle’ ft @adamlevine is available for Presave now. Welcome to the New era.“

Jason posted a snippet of the song on TikTok a few days ago, though not Adam’s part. Adam’s band Maroon 5 has been quiet lately: Last year, they released one single, “Nobody’s Love,” and celebrated a billion streams of their 2019 song “Memories.”

It’s not clear what Jason means by “New era.” He hasn’t released a full-length album since 2015, and he said last year that he’s enjoying not having a record deal at the moment, because it gives him the freedom to do whatever he wants.

I’m excited to announce “Lifestyle” ft Adam Levine is available for Presave now. Welcome to the New era. pic.twitter.com/vIz9JSilTh — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) January 17, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

