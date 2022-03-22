Jason Mraz announces Lalalalivesongs tour kicking off in July

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Jason Mraz‘s most recent album, Lalalalovesongs, is a collection of his best-known ballads, so when it came time to hit the road, he decided to title his new tour Lalalalivesongs.

The North American trek kicks off in Jason’s current hometown of San Diego, CA on July 2 and is scheduled to wrap up August 6 in Bridgeport, CT. Jason’s pals and frequent musical collaborators Raining Jane will open. Tickets go on sale starting March 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit jasonmraz.com for all the details.

“I lalalalove performing live – especially with my friends, the fantastic foursome that is Raining Jane,” Jason says in a statement. “We’ll be sharing songs throughout my catalog as well as new songs from our upcoming album, currently in progress. Join us. You will lalalalove it.”

Jason is prepping songs for release later this year. This October, he’ll mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come.

