Jason Mraz honors legacy of debut live album with ‘Live & Acoustic (20th Anniversary Edition)’

Shervin Lainez

Jason Mraz is going back to his roots with a reissue of his debut live album.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Live at Java Joe’s, Jason is re-releasing the album as Live & Acoustic (20th Anniversary Edition) with two unheard bonus tracks and pressed on vinyl for the first time.

Originally released in 2001, the album captures Jason’s early days performing in the San Diego coffee shop scene where he got his start. It features “You and I Both,” which went on to become the chart-topping second single off Jason’s 2002 debut studio album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come.

The singer-songwriter is also celebrating the album’s legacy with a tour that begins in his native Virginia on November 26 and concludes on December 22 in Riverside, California. Joining him on the road his Toca Rivera, whom Jason met at Java Joe’s and was part of the singer’s touring band.

Live & Acoustic (20th Anniversary Edition) will be available on November 5.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.