Jason Mraz releasing ballad compilation ‘Lalalalovesongs’ on February 11

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Jason Mraz is releasing an album collecting his love songs.

Lalalalovesongs, which includes “I’m Yours,” “I Won’t Give Up” and “Lucky,” his debut with Colbie Caillat, will arrive February 11 on CD, vinyl and digitally. A limited-edition neon-pink version will be available at Jason’s website.

“I feel so LaLaLaLucky to share these songs again on this new album,” Jason says in a statement. “Love has been an almost constant theme in my writing, and this record really shines on that, further amplifying the message. Big love to my listeners, and to [my record labels] for the lovely release!”

In conjunction with the news of the album, Jason has released a new video in which he discusses the creation of “I’m Yours,” its success and how it impacted his career. A newly upgraded 4K version the original video has also premiered.

This year, Jason will mark the 20th anniversary of his 2002 debut album Waiting for My Rocket to Come. He’s also writing music for a new album that will come out next year.

Here’s the track listing for Lalalalovesongs:

“I’m Yours”

“Lucky” – Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat

“I Won’t Give Up”

“You and I Both”

“The Woman I Love”

“Let’s See What The Night Can Do”

“Have It All”

“Love Someone”

“Sleeping to Dream”

“I’m Coming Over”

“A Beautiful Mess”

