Jason Mraz to serenade fans with “Lalalalovestream” live event tonight

credit Atlantic/Rhino

Jason Mraz cannot wait for his fans to get their hands on his new album, Lalalalovesongs, which arrives tomorrow at midnight. To further excite his followers, the hitmaker will kick off an exclusive livestream tonight, during which he’ll perform a bevy of his greatest hits — and some never-before-heard content.

Jason will perform the cleverly named “Lalalalovestream” on his YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. ET tonight. Among the songs on the Grammy winner’s set list is “I’m Yours,” “I Won’t Give Up,” “Have It All” and many other recognizable hits. In addition, Jason will perform “new music from recent writing sessions that he’ll be performing for the first time,” per the official press release.

Jason is currently working on his next studio effort, which is set to come out later this year, so chances are you could hear some tracks during the livestream that’ll appear on his next album. In addition, he’s putting together an upcoming tour, details of which he’ll reveal at a later time.

The livestream event will honor the fortuitously timed Lalalalovesongs compilation album, which includes all of Jason’s famous love songs, making it the perfect Valentine’s Day soundtrack. The livestream will re-air Friday, February 11, at 12 p.m. GMT so fans outside the U.S. also can catch the exclusive stream.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.