Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcome first child together, “Baby Jenkins is here”

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have welcomed their first child!

Taking to social media Tuesday, The Real talk show host, 42, announced that she and husband, rapper Jeezy, 44, have officially welcomed their new bundle of joy.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” Mai captioned a photo showing the name tag “Jenkins” and a baby blanket covered in footprints.

“Baby Jenkins is here,” she added.

Jenkins is the couple’s last name — Jeezy’s birth name is Jay Wayne Jenkins. The pair did not share details regarding the name or sex of the baby.

This is the couple’s first child together. Jeezy has three children from previous relationships.

