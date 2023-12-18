Jeff Bridges’ ‘Big Lebowski’ costume, sunglasses fetch mint at Hollywood auction

Olivia Wong/Getty Images

His on-screen alter ego may have had to postdate a check for 69 cents at the grocery store, but the sloppy outfit Jeff Bridges wore in that scene in The Big Lebowski just fetched a fortune at auction.

Julien’s four-day “Glamour, Grace & Greatness: Classic Hollywood Auction” wrapped up on Sunday, with a special 25th anniversary lot centering on the 1998 Coen Brothers classic. It raised nearly $800,000 — with a portion of the proceeds going toward Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

When the hammer fell, Bridges’ stained T-shirt and ratty bathrobe ensemble fetched $169,000, five times the original estimate; his sunglasses sold for nearly $89,000.

Other items up for grabs included 400 original storyboards from the movie, which sold for four times the original estimate: $463,518.

Ten bowling pins that were signed and doodled-on by the actor raised $54,960, while a pin featuring an original illustration from the Oscar winner, titled “Abide,” went for more than 9 grand — 30 times the original estimate.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.