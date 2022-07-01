Jena Frumes claims Jason Derulo “constantly” cheated on her

ABC News/Frame Grab

Jason Derulo‘s ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes, with whom he shares a child, is publicly accusing him of infidelity.

She took to Instagram on Thursday to post a thirst trap of herself posing in a blue bikini and captioned it, “You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don’t forget that.”

An internet troll slid into the comment section and fired off, “Worth it in what way? You’re not married, which means your child is a b*****d and you’re playing the wh*** role.”

Jena took exception to the comment and responded, “It’s unfortunate my situation didn’t work out because we once did aspire to be married. But maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to.”

Jena then said in an Instagram Story, “Women really don’t deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mom, it’s the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I’m alone in this when I wanted love and wanted marriage & the happy family unit.”

“But if your non-negotiables are being tested you’ll ever find peace in that relationship,” Jena added. “I’ll never be okay with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!! I don’t receive child support all I wanted was a family to love and experience life with.”

Jena said, “If the streets come first I can’t change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life… It was never about money or dating someone famous. I was in love & we planned a baby & life together! It didn’t work out and life must go on.”

Jena shares a 1-year-old son named Jason King with the “Trumpets” singer.

