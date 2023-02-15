Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck debut new tattoos: “Commitment is sexy”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making their love a little more permanent — with a pair of tattoos.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress and singer revealed the tattoos that they got to honor their love. Jen’s new ink is the infinity symbol with both of the love birds names on it with an arrow going through the middle. Ben’s is a pair of criss-cross arrows, bearing both their initials.

“Commitment,” the 53-year-old pop star captioned a carousel of snapshots. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love.” She added the hashtags #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen#ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow and said she’ll soon be sharing more Valentine’s Day details on her website On the JLo.

Jen and Ben, 50, tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021 following their engagement and breakup in the early aughts.

