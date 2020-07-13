Jennifer Lopez and Maluma tease new music

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma gave fans something to look forward to over the weekend — new music.

Sharing similar posts of themselves in the studio on Saturday, the two Latin artists hinted that that they’ve got a new collaboration in the works.

“Are you ready?” the 50-year-old Super Bowl performer wrote alongside the fierce Instagram pic, while Maluma, 26, concluded his caption, “We are recording a bomb.”

While neither dropped a date or name for their new track, the tease comes about a year after Deadline revealed the two would be working together on-screen in the upcoming film Marry Me, which also stars Owen Wilson.

The movie is based on a graphic novel and is “described as Notting Hill meets The Proposal” by the publication and centers around Lopez’s character, a pop star “who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiancé (Maluma), at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage and picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead. What starts as a goof ends up becoming an exploration of relationships, expectations and destiny.”

Marry Me is scheduled to be released on September 13.