Jennifer Lopez announces new beauty brand, JLo Beauty, coming soon

Want to get that JLo glow? Jennifer Lopez is making sure everyone is in on her beauty secrets by launching her very own beauty brand.

The multi-faceted entertainer announced on Instagram Sunday that JLo Beauty is officially happening. She teased the new venture with some selfies sporting a perfectly bronzed makeup look.

“Sunset glow…#JLoBeauty coming soon,” she captioned the pics.

JLo previously dabbled in the cosmetics world with her 2018 collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics. She teamed with the brand for a limited edition 70-piece line that included products for the eyes, lips and face.

