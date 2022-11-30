Jennifer Lopez flirts with starring in a Broadway musical

ABC

Jennifer Lopez may be expanding her sights to Broadway. The actress and singer was the latest star to sit in Vogue‘s hot seat, where she answered 73 rapid fire questions.

When discussing her roots in New York City’s Bronx borough, Lopez was asked if fans would ever see her in a Broadway show. She responded with a cryptic “I hope so.” She also revealed Dreamgirls was the first musical she ever saw on the Great White Way.

Speaking of acting, Jennifer said she was “so nervous” to land the role of late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 Selena movie. “I got right to work,” the singer added, noting she had no time to celebrate scoring the pivotal role.

When asked about bringing her own life story to the screen, Jennifer hinted she doesn’t want any of today’s actresses portraying her. Instead, she noted the right actress “hasn’t been born yet.” Elsewhere in the interview, she said she hopes her lasting legacy is that she “put a lot of love in the world.”

That said, should she ever write a memoir, Jennifer said it would either be titled Dance Again and Again and Again and Again or Never Stop Dancing.

Speaking of her music, Jennifer said her favorite music video is her 1999 effort “If You Had My Love.” She also teased her upcoming album This Is Me… Now. She revealed she tried something new when making it, which was “to be unafraid.”

She also said that for the new year, she’s most excited “for people to hear the music.”

Jennifer added she’s always wanted to cover Tom Waits‘ 1973 song “Martha” and that she hopes to make a sequel for her “critically acclaimed” movie Gigli, of which she starred in 2003 with her now-husband, Ben Affleck.

